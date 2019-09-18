Watch again

The McCray and Downing brothers will have Murray State fans seeing double this season. Jared and Jarad McCray make up one set of identical twins on the football team, while Isaiah and Elijah Downing complete a set of fraternal twins for the Racers.

Both the Downing and McCray brothers play on the opposite side of the field from their brother. Jared is a sophomore running back, and Jarad is a defensive back, while Elijah is a wide receiver and Isaiah plays defensive back.

“I went all my career without having any [twins], then got here and had the McCrays and have the Downings this year,” said Murray State football coach Mitch Stewart. “I’ll tell you, it’s not too bad with the Downings; you can tell them apart. McCrays get a little tricky.”

Jared and Jarad McCray were born just a minute apart, with Jared being the elder. They grew up playing football together, and when the time came to think about playing college football, the duo knew they wanted to be a package deal.

“That was a big stunt on our recruitment, because people kind of had the idea that we’re not going to separate,” Jarad McCray said.

Murray State’s coaching staff made an emphasis throughout the recruiting process to recruit both sets of brothers for their individual talents, an attitude that resonated with both sets of twins.

“Through the recruitment process, we wanted them to understand that we were recruiting them both individually, if that makes sense,” Stewart said. “We weren’t recruiting one to get the other, or this one to get the other one, we liked both of them.”

“When we got here on our official visit it was like a family setting, like a brotherhood,” Isaiah Downing said.

While Stewart and his staff have no trouble distinguishing the fraternal Downing brothers, they’ve had to coin nicknames to keep up with the McCray twins.

"We call them the “O” McCray and the “D” McCray, because one of them plays offense and one of them plays defense,” Stewart said. “We figured out that the “O” McCray has a longer goatee if you look at him, so if he ever shaves that off we'll be in trouble again."

Facial differences aside, it’s safe to say Murray State’s football brotherhood is closer than ever.