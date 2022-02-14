PADUCAH, KY -- Two more wins this past week allowed the Murray State Racers to move up two spots to #21 in the latest Associated Press rankings released on Monday morning.
With wins over Tennessee State and Morehead State the Racers moved their record to 24-2 (14-0).
That is now the second best start in school history along with the 2011-12 season where Murray State finished 28-1 during the regular season.
Overall, it is just the second time in the last 50 years that Murray State has spend consecutive weeks in the Top-25 polls.
The Racers will host Austin Peay on Thursday night at 6pm at the CFSB Center.