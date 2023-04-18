Needing a par on the last hole, Murray State's Payton Carter made a great up-and-down to be part of a three-way playoff Tuesday at the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Golf Championship at Annbriar Golf Club in Waterloo, Illinois.
Carter's scores in three rounds at Annbriar were solid (79-72-80=231), but it was one shot from giving her the outright championship. She entered the playoff with Evansville's Kate Petrova and Drake's Kristen Giles. After the three players made par the first time through, they went back the 18th tee box again. Petrova made a 20-foot birdie putt for the win.
Carter was surprised when her name was called as the winner of the MVC Golfer of the Year Award. She becomes a rare player that has won two-straight league honors, after she won the award in the Ohio Valley Conference in 2022. Carter was also named to the All-MVC Team.
The Racers had to settle for fourth place in their first try at the MVC Championship in posting rounds of 325-314-314=953, which included a brief stay in first place with 27 holes to play. Missouri State (943) was the team winner, with Evansville (952) and Belmont (952) in second and third place.
MSU's McKenna Stahl and Kaitlyn Zieba each placed 21st in the field of 60 players. Eliza Mae Kho placed 30th and Alma Garcia finished 35th