CLARKSVILLE -- The Murray State Racers posted their 11th-straight victory in a 65-53 win over the Austin Peay Governors Thursday at the Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee. The win pushed the Racers to 11-0 as the sole lead in the Ohio Valley Conference.
With the Racers (21-2) set to join the Missouri Valley Conference this summer and Austin Peay headed to the A-Sun Conference, this game marked the final meeting for the two at the Govs home court as OVC members. APSU returns the game to Murray State's CFSB Center for a national TV game on ESPNU (Feb. 17).
Tevin Brown, the OVC career record holder in 3-point baskets scored 17 points on 3-of-8 from long range with a team-high eight rebounds. Justice Hill added 12 points with six turnovers and zero turnovers and MSU got 10 points from DJ Burns and four steals.
In the first half, down 16-7, the Racers put together a 28-15 run in the final 12:05 of the half for a 35-31 lead.
Coming out of the halftime intermission, the Racers began the second half with a pair of 3-pointers from Brown for a 12-point lead, their largest of the game at the 14:58 mark (44-32). With 9:05 remaining Austin Peay cut the MSU lead to five points at 47-42, but the Racers answered with back-to-back layups by DJ Burns for a 51-42 lead at 7:20 left. The Racers defensive effort held the Govs to only one field goal in the final 6:54 and they finished the game on a 18-6 run.
MSU held Austin Peay to 8-of-20 from the field for 40 percent and forced the Govs into 10 overs. For the game, the Racers scored 23 points off of 18 APSU turnovers. The Racers won the rebound battle 34-28 and had 12 offensive rebounds that created 18 second-chance points.