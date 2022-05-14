PADUCAH, KY -- It took two games on Saturday afternoon, but the Murray State Racers defeated Belmont 5-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship game.
With the win, the Racers claimed their first OVC Tournament Championship and earned their first trip to the NCAA Regional.
It was the Bruins who shut out the Racers 3-0 in the first game of the double-elimination tournament. That would had the Racers their first loss and force a winner take all championship game.
Game two went back and fourth, but it was the performance of senior Sierra Gilmore that was the difference. Gilmore would hit two home runs in the game, pushing the Racers past the Bruins.
Gilmore would earn tournament MVP honors and finished with 3 home runs during the week.
Murray State will now turn their attention to the NCAA Regionals, where they will learn their destination on Sunday night at 6pm during the NCAA Selection Show.