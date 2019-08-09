Murray State wins exhibition opener in The Bahamas

(Nassau, The Bahamas) -- Tevin Brown scored 21 points to lead Murray State to a 89-85 win over the Bahamas Select team in Nassau on Friday. This was the first of three games in three days for the Racers as part of their summer tour to The Bahamas.
Every four years, college basketball teams are allowed to take an international trip in the summer. In 2011 and 2015, Murray State traveled to Canada. This year, they went south.
Senior Anthony Smith, who missed nearly all of last season with a broken ankle, scored 16 points and made all seven of his shots in the win.
The Racers will be back in action Saturday afternoon at 5:00pm CDT against Abaco Elite.
Photo Courtesy: Dave Winder - Murray State Athletics