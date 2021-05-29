PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers faced a tough task heading into Saturday in the OVC Tournament, but pulled off two massive wins to force a winner-take-all championship game against Southeast Missouri on Sunday afternoon.
It all started with a walk-off 7-6 win over Austin Peay in 11 innings in an elimination game. The Racers scored the winning run off of a wild pitch to punch their ticket to the OVC Championship game.
In the championship game, the Racers took it to Southeast Missouri with a convincing 10-1 win to hand the Redhawks their first loss in the tournament.
That forces Sunday's winner-take-all OVC Championship with the Redhawks on Sunday at noon at The Ballpark of Jackson.
"I mean, that has been our season to be honest with you," said Murray State head coach Dan Skirka. "Nothing has been easy. This is a tough league with tough teams and I am just proud of the guys with how they keep fighting. They stay positive, they stay together, and now we have a chance to play for a championship."
This is the first appearance in the OVC Championship game for the Racers since 2003.