Macey Turley scored 26 points to help lead Murray State past Jacksonville State, 67-60, Thursday night at the CFSB Center.
The Racers led throughout the game, and were able to close it out at the free throw line. En route to the win, Turley made her 45th-straight free throw, setting a new program record.
Freshman Katelyn Young had 13 points and 16 rebounds to help the Racers win their second-straight game.
Murray State will be back at home Thursday afternoon when they host Tennessee Tech.
