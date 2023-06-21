MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State women's basketball program got their first taste of life in the Missouri Valley Conference this past season.
It was a season that was full of up and downs, with an 8th place finish in the regular season standings, and a win in the conference tournament.
Racers head coach Rechelle Turner has put last season where it belongs, in the past. But she is using what took place last year to change the way they play heading into their season season.
She is doing that through a new system, new players, and a renewed focus.
"I think this summer is probably our most important summer because we are changing our style of play," said Turner. "Its' a big adjustment period for a lot of players and that is why you use the summer to help kind of work out the wrinkles so that when they come back in August we are pretty much ready to go."