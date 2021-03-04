Murray State's Macey Turley scored 25 points as the Racers beat Southeast Missouri State 67-64 to advance to the OVC Tournament Semifinals for the first time since 2016.
The Racers played without starters Laci Hawthorne and Brian Sanders-Woods as both missed the game with injuries. Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner used just six players in the game. SEMO wasn't much better off, as they only had eight players available as First Team All-OVC performer Tesia Thompson also missed the game due to injury.
SEMO led by 11 after one quarter, but Murray State closed to within 30-26 at the half. In the third quarter, SEMO's LaTrese Saine, who blocked nine shots in the game, had to go the bench with foul trouble. With Saine out of the game, the Racers went on a run.
Murray State would lead 62-54 with 4:16 to go. SEMO would answer with a 7-0 run to draw within one point with 1:20 to go. The Redhawks would never get over the hump. The Racers made enough defensive stops down the stretch to hold on for the win.
It's the first OVC Tournament win for Rechelle Turner in her time at Murray State. The Racers will take on 2-seed Belmont in the tournament semifinals Friday at 3:30pm in Evansville.