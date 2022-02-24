Down by as many as 14 in the game, a fourth-quarter rally was not enough for the Murray State women's basketball team, as it fell 85-79, to Belmont Thursday at the CFSB Center.
The first half was not kind to the Racers as they never seemed to find a rhythm, trailing by 10 at the break. In the third, Murray State kept pace, but could never gain any ground. However, down by 14 at the start of the fourth, the Racers put together a solid quarter in which they outscored the Bruins 21-17. However, it was not enough, as Belmont held on for the six-point win.
Four players reached double-digits in the game, with Hannah McKay leading the way with a double-double of 13 points and nine rebounds. Macey Turley was just one board away from her own double-double as she had 15 points to go with her nine rebounds. Katelyn Young also had 15 points on the night, while Alexis Burpo had a team-high 16 points.
On Saturday, the Racers will travel to Southeast Missouri for the 2021-22 regular-season finale. Tip-off from the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau is set for 1 p.m.
From: Murray State Media Relations