Murray State's women's basketball team fell to 4-7 in the OVC after suffering a 70-53 loss to Belmont Thursday afternoon.
The Racers led the Bruins early in the first quarter, but 17.6 percent shooting in the second quarter and a game-high 21 points from Belmont's Ellie Harmeyer plagued the team late.
Macie Gibson tallied a career-best 5-for-8 shooting from three to finish with 17 points, while Alexis Burpo chipped in with 12 points and nine rebounds of her own.
Murray State dropped to ninth in the OVC standings with the loss. They'll meet Tennessee State at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.