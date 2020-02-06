Weather Alert

...LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW POSSIBLE... A PERIOD OF SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD THE REGION THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. ACCUMULATIONS OF A DUSTING TO HALF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE REGION, PRIMARILY ALONG AND NORTH OF A LINE FROM PERRYVILLE, MISSOURI TO MARION, ILLINOIS TO OWENSBORO, KENTUCKY. SOME ROADS MAY BECOME SLICK WITH A LIGHT COATING OF SNOW ON THEM BY LATER EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. THOSE WITH PLANS TO BE OUT AND ABOUT THIS EVENING, INCLUDING FOR SCHOOL ACTIVITIES, SHOULD BE MINDFUL OF THE POTENTIAL FOR SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS.