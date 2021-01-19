Murray State got 24 points from junior guard Macey Turley, and clutch free throw shooting in the closing minutes, to knock off Belmont 72-66 at the Curb Events Center in Nashville. It was the Racers' first ever win in that building, and their first win over the Bruins since Belmont came into the OVC eight seasons ago.
Belmont used a 14-1 run in the first quarter to jump out to a seven-point lead, but the Racers wouldn't wilt. Along with Turley's big night, freshman forward Katelyn Young dominated the middle with 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Racers.
Junior guard Alexis Burpo, who missed time earlier this season due to COVID protocols, had her best game of the season with ten points and seven rebounds. Murray State made 15 of 18 free throws in the fourth-quarter to put the game away. Entering today, Belmont had been 43-1 in their last 44 conference home games.
The Racers improve to 6-6 overall and 3-4 in the OVC. Murray State will host Jacksonville State Thursday at the CFSB Center.
