The Murray State women's basketball team will begin its inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference picked fourth and received two first-place votes in the annual preseason poll, the league announced Tuesday. In addition, junior Katelyn Young was selected to the six-person Preseason All-Missouri Valley team.
The Racers are coming off one of their most successful seasons in recent memory in which they finished their final season in the OVC in third in the regular season and advanced to the semi-finals of the OVC Championship. Following the OVC tournament, the Racers were selected to participate in the WNIT, marking their first postseason appearance since 2009.
Meanwhile, Young is coming off of a sophomore season for the ages. Her accolades for 2021-22 include OVC Player of the Year, semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award and becoming the second-fastest player in school history to reach 1,000 points. She led the OVC in her second season in points and rebounds at 20.1 and 8.1, respectively.
The Racers will begin the 2022-23 season on Nov. 1 with an exhibition against Bethel (Tenn.) at the CFSB Center, before officially kicking-off the season against Christian Brothers Nov. 10 at home at 11 a.m.
2022-23 MVC Women's Basketball Preseason Team
Grace Berg, Drake
Abby Feit, Evansville
Megan Meyer, Drake
Destinee Wells, Belmont
DeAnna Wilson, Illinois State
Katelyn Young, Murray State
2022-23 MVC Preseason Player of the Year: Destinee Wells, Belmont
|2022-23 MVC Preseason Women's Basketball Poll
|Rank/Team
|Points (1st Place Votes)
|1. Belmont
|508 (32)
|2. Illinois State
|444 (7)
|3. Drake
|438 (6)
|4. Murray State
|397 (2)
|5. UNI
|393
|6. Missouri State
|388 (1)
|7. Southern Illinois
|270
|8. Indiana State
|257
|9. Evansville
|207
|10. Valparaiso
|197
|11.Bradley
|133
|12.UIC
|112