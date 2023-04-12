PADUCAH, KY -- When it comes to winning championships, the Murray State women's golf program has learned how to do just that over the course of the years with 12 Ohio Valley Conference championships.
However, this year the Racers have entered a new conference in the Missouri Valley Conference. This weekend, in Waterloo, Illinois, Murray State will look to begin a new history of winning titles in their new conference.
"We have got the right lineup," said first year head coach Philip Nelson. "I am really excited about the lineup that we have got going into conference and it's the right lineup for this year. I am really pumped for them."
The Racers are playing perhaps their best golf of the year at the right time, coming off of their first win of the season in the Jan Weaver Invitational this past weekend.
"To win last week at home was a big step for them," Nelson said. "Now just moving into conference, they are ready. There is nothing much left for me to do, other than wind them up and roll them out and say, alright let's go."
Murray State will be looking to senior Payton Carter to lead the way. Carter won the OVC individual championship last year for the Racers.
"We have been talking about that here in the last few weeks," Carter said. "Kaitlyn, our freshman, has been asking me what its like, what does it feel like. I am just, you have to go into it like another tournament, you know that there will be cameras, there will be signs, it is going to be different. At the same time, when you tee it up, it is just another 18 holes of golf."
The first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament begins on Sunday April 16th at Annbrier Golf Club in Waterloo, Illinois.