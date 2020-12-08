Five Racers scored in double-figures as Murray State rolled past Mississippi Valley 85-60 Tuesday night at the CFSB Center.
Lex Mayes knocked down 6-of-7 three-point attempts en route to scoring a career-high 22 points. Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week Katelyn Young chipped in with 20 for the Racers.
Murray State has now had five players reach double-digits on two different occasions already this season. They only did three times all of last season against Division I opponents.
Next up for the Racers is a trip to North Alabama on Monday.