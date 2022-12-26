Weather Alert

...Black Ice and Roadway Refreezing Possible Overnight... As temperatures fall into the upper teens and 20s in the wake of a cold front, wet roadways may refreeze and form patches of black ice on area roadways overnight. This is most likely on untreated secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. Areas of light freezing drizzle are also possible after midnight, particularly across southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. This may cause additional icing. Travelers should remain alert for changing roadway conditions overnight.