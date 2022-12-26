MURRAY, Ky. - After several years of building, Rechelle Turner is finally seeing the fruits of her labor with Murray State's women's basketball program.
The Racers' 7-and-2 record in their non-conference marks their best winning percentage since the 1987-88 season.
But this week, Murray State will turn its focus to a new challenge.
The Racers will officially open up conference play on Friday when they host Illinois-Chicago.
It will mark the first conference game for the program as new members of the Missouri Valley Conference.
At 7-2, the Racers have the best record in the conference so far this year. Turner said she's not surprised her team has played as well as they have this year.
She said her team's balance this season is what's made them so dangerous. But the Missouri Valley is a whole different animal, so Turner said her team better be ready.
"If we were going to have to go into the tough conference, this is a good year for us to do that. But it's going to be a dogfight. It's going to be a gauntlet every single night. It's not ever going to be "just show up." I think, basically, we can beat every team in the Missouri Valley Conference. But I think every team can beat us."
Murray State will tip-off against UIC at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at the CFSB Center.