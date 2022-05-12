The Murray State women’s track & field team hit their stride Thursday in the second day of the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track in Murray, Kentucky.
The Racers started with a sweep of the Heptathlon when Jenna Pauly, Meghan Fletcher and Anna Vollet finished 1-2-3 and the momentum carried through the long jump with MSU’s Rachel Hagans setting the OVC record on her way to the championship.
The evening was capped by a third and fourth place finish for Dani Wright and Emma Creviston in the 3000m Steeplechase.
Through two days of competition, the team standings include Murray State in first place (86 points) with Southeast Missouri (77 points), and Belmont (75 points) making up the top-3.
Friday’s schedule will award a combined 26 men’s and women’s individual event championships and team titles for men and women. The day begins at 11 a.m. with the men’s shot put final and ends at 5 p.m. with the team championships announced.
Meet Notes
o Jenna Pauly’s championship total of 4952 points in the Heptathlon is second all-time at MSU behind Aubrey Main’s 5012 points in 2019.
o Meghan Fletcher was second with 4694 and Anna Vollet was third at 4666.
o In 2019 the Racers also swept the Heptathlon with Main, Jessikha Ribeiro and Ashlyn Oren going 1-2-3 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
o Rachel Hagans, who already broke MSU’s long jump record that had stood for 41 years on April 23, broke the OVC record twice today.
o Hagans’ final leap of 6.44m bests the 2016 mark of 6.38m by Tennessee State’s Clairwin Dameus.
o Hagans, Teliyah James and Hannah Malone qualified 1-2-3 in the 100m.
o Maria Bangala and Kayla Bell were the top two qualifiers in the 400m.
o Bell and Lamiah Campbell are the second and third qualifiers in the 800m.
o Ainsley Smith is the third qualifier in the 1550m.
o Amyiah Davis and Jordan Marshall are the top two qualifiers in the 100m hurdles.
o Davis is the second qualifier in the 400m.
o On Thursday, the Racers are trying to win their second title in the last three seasons after they last won the championship in 2019.
o MSU’s history of wins in the outdoor championship have come in 1981, 1982, 1989, 1991, 1992 and 2019.
o MSU also won the OVC indoor title in February of 2022.