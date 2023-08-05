PADUCAH, Ky. -- Murray State women's basketball's first year in the Missouri Valley was definitely filled with bumps in the road.
The Racers finished the season with a 7-13 conference record.
Those bumps were to be expected for a team stepping into a tougher conference. And now, the program knows what it takes to compete in year two.
Murray State finished its 2022 campaign with a 15-16 record, but did make a little noise in the postseason.
Murray State coach Rechelle Turner said her staff knows that there's big strides that need to be made. Perhaps the biggest is the type of players they're recruiting.
Turner said this week that if her program wants to stay competitive, they need to target bigger and stronger players to adapt to life in the MVC.
"Our 2023 [recruiting class] was kind of already decided upon, so we're still not as big, strong or fast as we need to be, and we know that," Turner said. "But we have a great group with lots of talent. We've got some size and athleticism in our transfers, and we're just going to go into it knowing that it's a grind. The coaching, the talent level in this league, the depth of the great teams is not going away, so we have to be able to match that. We're going to work hard to do that on a daily basis."
Turner said her team has taken steps to add more size for the upcoming season.