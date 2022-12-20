The Murray State women's basketball team closed out the non-conference portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a 74-59 win over Bellarmine Tuesday night at Historic Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.
Fast Facts
- Murray State never trailed in the game and led for over 38 minutes of the contest. The Racers led by as many as 17 in the game en route to the 15-point win.
- The win ends the Racers non-conference portion of their 2022-23 schedule at 7-2. It is the best non-conference finish (.778) for a Murray State team since the 1987-88 season, when the Racers went 11-2 (.846).
- The game marked just the second time this season that three Racers reached double digits and the first time MSU has accomplished the feat and won. The only other time this season three Racers scored 10 or more points was in the loss to Purdue last month.
- Murray State shot a blistering 51.9-percent from the floor Tuesday, while limiting Bellarmine to just 34.3. Murray State also outrebounded the Knights in the game by a three-board advantage 38-35.
- Hannah McKay came off the bench to lead the Racers Tuesday with 19 points, while Katelyn Young followed with 17 and Jordyn Hughes added 12. McKay finished the game shooting 8-for-12 from the floor, while Young was equally as impressive at 7-for-11.
- Alexis Burpo led Murray State in the game on the boards with nine, while Jaidah Black followed close behind at six.
What's Next?
Murray State takes a break for the Holidays before returning to action Dec. 30 when it begins its inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference at home against UIC.