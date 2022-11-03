PADUCAH, KY -- There was a lot of things to process coming off of Murray State's first exhibition game on Wednesday night.
The Racers ran past Brescia 102-57 in what was the first game back for head coach Steve Prohm and the first time Murray State fans got a glimpse of the 12-brand new players.
One of those, junior guard Quincy Anderson showed his abilities on both ends of the floor, finishing with 17 points, 7 rebounds and three steals.
"He is a Murray guy. He is kind of in the mold of a Jewuan Long, Isaac Miles, just got some grit and toughness to him and just really competes," said head coach Steve Prohm. "He is going to be a big big piece to our team this year.
"Coming in, I was mainly looked at as a shooter, maybe a scorer," Anderson said. "But my goal is to continue to develop. I am never to old. Basketball players are never too old to develop. So that is my thing and I just want to win basketball games."
Anderson and Murray State now turn their attention to their season opener this Monday night at Saint Louis.