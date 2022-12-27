MURRAY, Ky. - The Racers have improved on their win total every season since Rechelle Turner took over in 2017.
This year looks to be no different. Murray State has the best record in the Missouri Valley Conference so far this year at 7-2.
The big reason behind that success has been their balance on offense.
Turner has said this is the deepest team she's had since coming to Murray State, and it's showing.
The additions of Jordyn Hughes, and help off the bench from Hannah McKay, has helped complement an already talented duo of Macey Turley and Katelyn Young.
Rechelle Turner said she's hoping that depth continues to pay off as they prepare to begin Missouri Valley play later this week.
"We’re starting to come around. Hannah’s played her best basketball the last couple games, and so has Jordyn Hughes," Turner said. "So, hopefully with them, as well as Alexis doing what she does - JB’s been great, Bria’s been really good for us - and obviously we have more depth this year. I’ve played nine people 12 minutes or more, and Cayson Conner’s been a big part of that."
The Racers will tip-off against UIC at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.