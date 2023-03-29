PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State freshman guard Braxton Stacker entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon.
Stacker played sparingly for the Racers during his one season at Murray State. Stacker played a total of 34 minutes over the course of 12 games this past season, scoring a total of 8 points.
"Thank you to Coach Prohm for honoring my scholarship and allowing me to be part of this team and program," Stacker said in a post on social media. "Thank you to my teammates for helping me grow and get better everyday. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal."
Stacker is the third Murray State player to enter the transfer portal, leaving the Racers with two available scholarships.