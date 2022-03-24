MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State guard Tevin Brown officially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday.
The junior guard announced on social media that he will be signing an agent before entering the draft, effectively ending his college career.
"You guys took me in with open arms and immediately turned me into family from the time I arrived on campus," Brown wrote of his time at Murray State. "I will have unforgettable memories forever. This season has been one to remember."
Brown set the all-time record for three-pointers made in OVC history this season. He averaged 16.8 points per game.