PADUCAH, Ky. - Former Murray State star Shaq Buchanan has a new home.
Buchanan signed a 2-year deal to join Ironi Ness Ziona, a professional basketball club in Israel which won the FIBA Europe Cup in 2021.
Buchanan has spent the last three seasons in Memphis, playing for the Memphis Hustle and a short stint with the Grizzlies. He averaged over 20 points per game and 6 rebounds last season for the Hustle.
He played at Murray State for two seasons, from 2017-2019, where he averaged 13 PPG his senior year.