PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State junior Payton Carter battled her way through the Vanderbilt Legends Club on Monday afternoon to finish 5-over after the first round of the NCAA Franklin Regional.
The Ohio Valley Conference Champion shot a 5-over 77 in Monday's first round, sitting tied for 50th.
“There’s lots of golf left, absolutely," said Carter. "Just hitting the green, I was just happy to have a birdie putt today. I knew if I did have a birdie putt, that I was going to be pretty close. I did have a good feel today. I’m excited. There’s lots of golf left, and we’ll see what happens.”
Carter started on the back side, finishing with four bogeys and one birdie, making the turn at 3-over.
“Keep playing your game," said Murray State head coach Velvette Milkman. "You’re a good player. You’re talented; talented enough to be here. And then we’ve got to work on your driver a little bit. She hits that very well; she hits it very long. So she has the distance, so she can access the pins on these greens. So she has the game, just keep doing what she’s doing.”
Carter will tee off her second round at 8:55am on Tuesday morning.