PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State junior and this years Ohio Valley Conference individual champion Payton Carter will play in the Franklin, TN NCAA Regional.
The NCAA Women's Golf Tournament field was announced on Wednesday afternoon with Carter earning the automatic bid as an individual conference champion.
Carter will tee off in the first round of the regional tournament on May 9th, with the final round taking place on May 11th.
Carter became the 8th individual in program history to win the OVC Championship. She would win the tournament, finishing at 2-under, with a three-shot victory over Morehead State's MacKenzie Neal.