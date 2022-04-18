PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State junior Payton Carter holds a two shot lead heading into Tuesday's final round of the OVC Women's Golf Tournament.
Carter shot a two-under 70 Monday at The Shoals in Muscle Shoals, Alabama to finish at 3-under overall. She leads Morehead State's MacKenzie Neal who is the only other player under par at 1-under.
If Carter can hold onto the lead, she will become the 8th player to win individual medalist honors at the OVC Tournament.
As a team, Murray State dropped one spot to 4th overall at +36 as a team. They trail Austin Peay by 12-shots heading into the final round.