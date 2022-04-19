PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State junior Payton Carter held on to her lead at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship on Tuesday afternoon in Muscle Shoals, Alabama to claim the individual championship.
Carter, who finished 2-under overall for the tournament, becomes the 8th individual medalist at the OVC Tournament in school history.
The junior shot a 1-over 73 during Tuesday's final round to hold off Morehead State's MacKenzie Neal who finished 1-over for the tournament.
Carter now qualifies to participate in this years NCAA Region Tournament which will take place starting on May 9th.
