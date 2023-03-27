PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State senior forward DJ Burns entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.
Burns has spent two seasons playing with the Racers, starting 66 games. This past season was his most productive as he averaged 8.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Burns entered his name into the transfer portal following the 2021-22 season, but decided to return to Murray State, becoming the only returner for new head coach Steve Prohm.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining to play college basketball.