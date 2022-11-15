PADUCAH, KY -- Last season, Murray State's DJ Burns filled a role that no other player could, with a never ending energy that pulled down countless rebounds in big moments.
Now, heading into his second season with the Racers and under new head coach Steve Prohm, Burns is looking to expand his game. And already has through two games.
Burns is currently averaging 13 points per game, scoring a career high with Murray State scoring 20 against Lindsey-Wilson.
"There is more to the game than just scoring," Burns said. "There is more to the game than just rebounds, there is more to the game than just assists. If my team needs me to be a dominant defensive force, my team needs me to score. If my team needs me to shut down the other teams best player, that is what I am going to do. Whatever I need to do, I will do for this team to success I will do."
Burns and the Racers will look to pick up a huge win on Thursday night when they face Texas A&M in the first game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.