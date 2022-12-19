Murray State’s DJ Burns was named Missouri Valley Player of the Week as announced from the MVC’s home office in St. Louis. Burns is MSU’s third MVC weekly award winner following JaCobi Wood, named MVC Newcomer of the Week (Nov. 22) and Rob Perry, named MVC Player of the Week (Dec. 5).
Burns played big in two home wins for the Racers last week when they overcame a big deficit to defeat Chicago State (Dec. 13) 66-65 and in Friday’s 68-60 win over Austin Peay (Dec. 16).
In the APSU game, Burns helped the Racers push their home court winning streak to 20 with a night of 18 points and 14 rebounds. In the Chicago State game, he scored 15 points with eight rebounds. For the two games, Burns shot 72 percent from the field (13-of-18), averaged 16.5 points per game and 11.0 rebounds.
The back-to-back double-digit scoring games for Burns is his first since the Tulsa (Nov. 21) and Chattanooga (Nov. 26) games this season. He had two other instances in the 2021-22 season, including one of three-straight games vs JMU, Campbellsville and Middle Tennessee.
Murray State (7-4) travels to a Wednesday game (Dec. 21) at Middle Tennessee, their final game before a break for Christmas. The Racers are back into MVC games (Dec. 29) when the Southern Illinois Salukis visit the CFSB Center.