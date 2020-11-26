Two days into the college basketball season, Murray State has now had an opponent cancel a game for the second time for COVID-related reasons.
After Brescia had to back out of playing on Wednesday, Kentucky Wesleyan has canceled Friday's game at Murray. The KWC and Murray State are still scheduled to play on Saturday, but that game is still up in the air pending more testing results.
The Racers have moved quickly to add a new game on Sunday. They'll host Greenville University Sunday at 4:00pm at the CFSB Center.