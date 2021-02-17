With the Ohio Valley Conference scheduled to open their spring football season this Sunday, today the OVC announced the postponement of two conference games due to winter storms. Their statement reads:
"The Jacksonville State at Tennessee State and Murray State at Southeast Missouri games will be rescheduled for Sunday, March 7, which was previously left as an open date on the schedule.
The winter storms impacted each OVC campus differently, causing unique logistical challenges on each campus.
“The sport of football and providing an opportunity for our student-athletes to play this spring is important to the Ohio Valley Conference,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “We respect the decision for some of our member institutions to postpone games this weekend due to the localized nature of the storm and unique factors on each campus, including field type.”