PADUCAH, KY -- Less than 24 hours after their season ending loss to Drake, Murray State junior Jamari Smith announced on social media that he is leaving the program with the intentions of turning professional.
Smith posted saying, "Racer Nation, as I move on to the next chapter of my like, I wanted to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude for you unwavering support and encouragement over the past year."
In his first season with the Racers, Smith was second on the team in scoring with 11.7 points per game. He was also third in rebounding with 4.2 per game.
Smith does have one year of eligibility of college basketball left, but clarified on social media saying that he intends on moving on to professional basketball.