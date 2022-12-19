Murray State's Katelyn Young averaged 23.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during a week which saw her record a career-high 32 points as well as help lead the Racers to a win at Kentucky. The award is the second MVC Player of the Week honor of the season for Young.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK:
Katelyn Young, Jr., F, Murray State
Katelyn Young averaged 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists over a two-game week for Murray State that included an upset at Kentucky. On Tuesday, Young scored a career-high 32 points in the loss to Austin Peay and followed that up with 14 points against Kentucky as the Racers beat the Wildcats for the first time since 1973. The junior pulled down seven rebounds in each game and added three assists against the Govs and a block against the Wildcats. She finished the week shooting 14-for-28 from the floor (.500), 2-for-5 from three-point range (.400) and 16-for-19 from the free throw line (.842).