Murray State freshman Ja'Queze Kirby announced on Instragram Wednesday he's leaving the Racer program and entering the transfer portal.
Kirby played in 12 games this year, averaging 5.2 minutes, 2.0 points, and 1.9 rebounds per outing.
In his Instagram post, Kirby wrote: "I came to Murray State excited to become a part of RacerNation and the Murray State family. The fans welcomed me with open arms. For that I am forever grateful. However I have decided it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal. I can't thank my family, teammates, coaches and the Murray community enough for making this an amazing experience."
Kirby joins Brion Whitley, Demond Robinson, Chico Carter Jr., and Devin Gilmore as players announcing they won't be returning to the Racers next season.