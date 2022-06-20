PADUCAH, KY -- The incredible journey through the game of football for Murray State senior Levin Nesler continued on Monday as he was named a preseason FCS All-American by Lindy's Sports.
Nesler, a Graves County graduate, has started 40 games for Murray State over the last four years. Originally a walk-on for the Racers, Nesler has slowly worked his way up the ranks, and was named first team All-OVC last season.
Joining Nesler on the list from the Ohio Valley Conference is UT Martin's Matthan Hatchie, and Southeast Missouri's Geno Hess.
Check out the complete press release from the OVC, HERE.