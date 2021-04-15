Murray State men's basketball coach Matt McMahon has added a third piece to his 2021 recruiting class with the signing of 6'8" forward Elijah Farr.
Farr comes to Murray State from Olney Central College in Olney, Illinois. Farr led Olney in scoring (16.3 PPG) and rebounding (6.8 RPG) last season, while shooting 48% from the field and 38% from three-point range.
"We are very excited to welcome Elijah Farr to Murray State,” McMahon said. “At 6-8, 240 pounds, we love his skill level and versatility at the forward position. Elijah had a terrific season in earning Region Player of the Year honors, and we look forward to his arrival on campus this summer."
McMahon still has two scholarships available to use for next year's team.