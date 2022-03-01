Below is the list of Ohio Valley Conference postseason award winners:
Men:
2021-22 All-OVC Teams and Award Winners
OVC Player of the Year: KJ Williams, Murray State
OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Johni Broome, Morehead State
OVC Freshman of the Year: Elijah Hutchins-Everett, Austin Peay
OVC Coach of the Year: Matt McMahon, Murray State
ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM
KJ Williams, Murray State
Johni Broome, Morehead State
Tevin Brown, Murray State
Ben Sheppard, Belmont
Nick Muszynski, Belmont
Eric Reed Jr., Southeast Missouri
Grayson Murphy, Belmont
Justice Hill, Murray State
KJ Simon, UT Martin
Ta'Lon Cooper, Morehead State
ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM
Elijah Hutchins-Everett, Austin Peay
Carlos Marshall Jr., Tennessee State
Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech
Kassim Nicholson, Tennessee State
Phillip Russell, Southeast Missouri
ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM
KJ Simon, UT Martin
Elijah Hutchins-Everett, Austin Peay
Phillip Russell, Southeast Missouri
Will Richard, Belmont
Ray'Sean Taylor, SIUE
Women:
All-OVC First Team
Katelyn Young, Murray State
Destinee Wells, Belmont
Karle Pace, Austin Peay
Anna Jones, Tennessee Tech
Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois
Macey Turley, Murray State
Gabby Nikitinaite, SIUE
Yamia Johnson, Austin Peay
Tuti Jones, Belmont
Madison Bartley, Belmont
All-OVC Second Team
Paige Pipkin, UT Martin
Jada Claude, Morehead State
Hannah McKay, Murray State
Mackenzie Coleman, Tennessee Tech
Alexis Burpo, Murray State
All-Newcomer Team
Gabby Nikitinaite, SIUE
Gia Adams, Tennessee State
Jada Claude, Morehead State
Anna Walker, Tennessee Tech
Shae Littleford, UT Martin
OVC Player of the Year: Katelyn Young, Murray State
OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Tuti Jones, Belmont
OVC Freshman of the Year: Gia Adams, Tennessee State
OVC Coach of the Year: Bart Brooks, Belmont