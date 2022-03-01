Below is the list of Ohio Valley Conference postseason award winners:

Men:

2021-22 All-OVC Teams and Award Winners

OVC Player of the Year: KJ Williams, Murray State

OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Johni Broome, Morehead State

OVC Freshman of the Year: Elijah Hutchins-Everett, Austin Peay

OVC Coach of the Year: Matt McMahon, Murray State

ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM

KJ Williams, Murray State

Johni Broome, Morehead State

Tevin Brown, Murray State

Ben Sheppard, Belmont

Nick Muszynski, Belmont

Eric Reed Jr., Southeast Missouri

Grayson Murphy, Belmont

Justice Hill, Murray State

KJ Simon, UT Martin

Ta'Lon Cooper, Morehead State

ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM

Elijah Hutchins-Everett, Austin Peay

Carlos Marshall Jr., Tennessee State

Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech

Kassim Nicholson, Tennessee State

Phillip Russell, Southeast Missouri

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

KJ Simon, UT Martin

Elijah Hutchins-Everett, Austin Peay

Phillip Russell, Southeast Missouri

Will Richard, Belmont

Ray'Sean Taylor, SIUE

Women:

All-OVC First Team

Katelyn Young, Murray State

Destinee Wells, Belmont

Karle Pace, Austin Peay

Anna Jones, Tennessee Tech

Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois

Macey Turley, Murray State

Gabby Nikitinaite, SIUE

Yamia Johnson, Austin Peay

Tuti Jones, Belmont

Madison Bartley, Belmont 

All-OVC Second Team

Paige Pipkin, UT Martin

Jada Claude, Morehead State

Hannah McKay, Murray State

Mackenzie Coleman, Tennessee Tech

Alexis Burpo, Murray State

All-Newcomer Team

Gabby Nikitinaite, SIUE

Gia Adams, Tennessee State

Jada Claude, Morehead State

Anna Walker, Tennessee Tech

Shae Littleford, UT Martin

OVC Player of the Year: Katelyn Young, Murray State

OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Tuti Jones, Belmont

OVC Freshman of the Year: Gia Adams, Tennessee State

OVC Coach of the Year: Bart Brooks, Belmont