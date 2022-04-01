MURRAY, KY -- Murray State freshman forward Nicholas McMullen announced on social media Friday afternoon that he would be entering the transfer portal.
"I would like to thank the Murray State organization for these past two years," McMullen said in a post. "I've enjoyed my time here, but I will be exploring my options in the transfer portal with three years of eligibility."
McMullen is the 9th Murray State player to enter the portal since Monday afternoon.
This past season, McMullen averaged 3.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Racers.
With McMullen entering the portal, every eligible scholarship player for Murray State has entered.