MURRAY, KY -- Murray State guard Rob Perry was named the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after he led the Racers to a pair of overtime wins to begin the league season.
Out of Orlando, Florida, Perry’s 30-point scoring day for the Racers on Sunday, helped MSU win in overtime at Valparaiso. He hit a pair of clutch 3-point baskets on a day when he was 10-of-17 from the field and 5-of-7 from the 3-point line.
Against Illinois State (Dec. 1) in the Racers MVC opener, Perry scored 20 points which included the deciding 3-point basket with 1:19 remaining in overtime.
In the two games, Perry played in 81:22 of a possible 90 minutes for an average of 41.7mpg. He was productive as well by going 16-of-30 from the field (.533), 9-of-15 from the 3-point line (.600) and 9-of-9 from the free throw line. Perry scored 50 points for a 25.0ppg average in the two games.
In the Valparaiso game, Perry became the first Racer to score 30 points since KJ Williams hit Belmont for 30 (Feb. 24, 2022) and the first to score 30 away from home since Justice Hill scored 36 at Belmont (Jan. 15, 2022).
Perry’s 30-point game at Valpo was the fourth in The Valley season. The other three all scored 32 points including Roman Penn of Drake at Indiana St. (11-30-2022), Malvey Leons of Bradley vs Merrimack (11-26-2022) and SIU’s Marcus Domask vs California Baptist (11-23-2022).
The Racers’ next game is Saturday (Dec. 10) at Bellarmine. The 3 p.m. Central Time tip happens at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.