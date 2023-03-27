PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State junior guard Rob Perry announced his intention to enter his name in the 2023 NBA Draft in a social media post on Monday night.

In doing so, Perry did say he plans on keeping his college eligibility intact, leaving open the possibility of a return to Murray State next season.

In his first season with the Racers, Perry led the team in scoring with 14.4 points per game. He also shot 34% from three point range over the course of the season.

Perry was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference 3rd team at the end of the season.