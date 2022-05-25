LEXINGTON, KY -- Murray State (30-25) baseball fell at the hands of Tennessee Tech 9-2 at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky to end the 2022 season. The Racers end the season with 30 wins for the second straight season, a feat last accomplished in 1975-76.
Jake Slunder highlighted the Murray State day with three hits and a stolen base in the contest. The graduate outfielder finishes the season with a .332 batting average, 77 hits, and 25 stolen bases to lead MSU in all three categories. Bryson Bloomer, Alex Crump, and Jordan Holly collected a hit in the contest as well. Bloomer and Garner would each pick up an RBI for the Racers scoring on the day.
All-OVC First Team member Hayden Wynja earned the start on the mound for MSU and would toss 3.2 innings with five strikeouts while allowing just three earned runs. Alec Whlaey extended his MSU record to 109 career appearances with 1.1 innings pitched in relief.