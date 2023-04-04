PADUCAH, Ky. -- Rod Thomas has had a pretty remarkable four seasons with Murray State men's basketball.
The Paducah native was just a walk-on for the Racers, but he became a sensation on the campus of Murray State.
And while his college career officially came to an end this past season as a player, he's now turning the page to a career as a college coach.
Thomas announced on Tuesday that he plans to become a graduate assistant coach.
And that opportunity will come with none other than his former coach at Murray State, Matt McMahon.
Thomas will join McMahon's staff at LSU as a grad assistant this coming season, also joining his former assistant coaches Casey Long, Tim Kaine, Ronrico White and Mike Chapman.
The Tigers are coming off a 14-19 season in McMahon's first year with the program.