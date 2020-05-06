Murray State's Turley recovering from knee surgery

Murray State's Macey Turley had to spend the final four games of her sophomore season sitting on the bench watching her teammates after she suffered a season-ending knee injury February 20th at Eastern Illinois. During this pandemic, players are having to stay away from their coaches and the basketball facilities on campus. That doesn't apply to injured players.
Turley has been able to rehab her knee with the team athletic trainer. About two months removed from surgery, Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner is happy with Turley's progress.
"She's doing great," Turner said. "She had an MCL tear. Matt Johnson, our trainer, has done a really good job getting her back. She's working hard every day. I think, probably, for some of our returners' bodies, this time has been pretty good. We had a lot of injuries last year, and a lot of people needed to heal. In that part of it, it's been good. We definitely want to get back started as quickly as possible."
Before she got hurt, Turley was putting together a season that earned her All-OVC honors. Turley led the Racers last season in points, assists, and was tied for the team lead in steals. Turner says she expects Turley to be ready to go in time for the season.
As Turner enters her fourth season as Murray State's coach, this is the time of year where recruiting and player development take precedence. Turner says recruiting is still rolling along, albeit with different parameters and a lot less travel than in year's past.
When it comes to player development, more than ever, the responsibility is falling on the shoulders of the players. The Ohio Valley Conference has issued an indefinite dead period where coaches can't require players to do anything that could be considered physically athletic. Turner says this is where trust between herself and her players is so important.
"We basically just let them know things that we would tell them while they're here," Turner said. "If you're not working, someone else is. It's going to show. Whenever they open this up and we get them back, it's going to show who's been doing what. We can't determine what they do, and we can't tell them what to do. We definitely can't make it mandatory for what they do. They're Division I college athletes. They know what's expected. Of course, once they sign, we are able to, the players that sign, let them in to the different things that we do. They have an idea of the things that are expected and what the other players are doing on their own."