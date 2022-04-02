LEXINGTON, Ky. - Scouts from all 32 NFL teams were in Lexington on Friday for Kentucky's annual pro day.
Eleven former Kentucky football players were on hand for the showcase, but it also featured one standout from Murray State.
Murray State offensive lineman Jacob Vance participated in the workouts yesterday.
Vance said that Murray State coach Dean Hood - who previously coached at Kentucky - helped him land the opportunity in Lexington because the Racers didn't hold a pro day of their own.
Vance was named to the All-OVC first team in 2020 and 2021 with the Racers.
He said he made the most of his opportunity in front of NFL scouts.