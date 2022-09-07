PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State sophomore quarterback DJ Williams announced on social media Wednesday night that he will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in their season opener on Saturday night.
Williams went down on the final play of the first half in Murray State's game against Texas Tech. He finished the game throwing for 207 yards and a touchdown.
On Tuesday, Murray State head coach Dean Hood said that quarterback duties, if Williams missed games, would fall on freshman Lucas Maue.