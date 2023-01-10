MURRAY, KY -- On Sunday afternoon, Murray State's Katelyn Young put in arguably the best performance in college basketball this season, scoring 43 points against Drake.
The 43 point performance is just three off of the Murray State single game record. Young's 19 made field goals are the most from a college player this season.
This season, Young is averaging 20 points and 8 rebounds, which puts her at the top of the Missouri Valley Conference and top-ten in the country.
However, even with all of those stats, Young has made it clear she would trade it all in as long as the Racers win.
"I would probably see it as a team more," Young said about her focus during games. "Just what can I do to help, even though I did score however many I did, maybe on the defensive end what I could have done to help. Whatever I can do, if I am not having a night, try to get some assists, passes to people when they are cutting, really whatever."
"I don't even think she knows how great she is," said Murray State coach Rechelle Turner. "We tease her, we call her Kate the Great, I call her all-american and I call her a lot of things. Some names to inspire her. She is just a humble giant. She loves basketball, and she wants to be great at basketball, but she wants to win more than anything. She puts all of her individual accolades to the side in order to help us win."