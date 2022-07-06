OAKWOOD, Ill. - It might be summer break for Murray State star Katelyn Young, but she's still spending her time off on a basketball court - and giving back in the process.
The Murray State women's basketball forward is spending this week at her old high school in Oakwood, Illinois.
She's volunteering at a youth basketball camp at Oakwood High School.
"I don't really look at it as a role model, I just want to be there for them," Young said. "Any questions they have for me, I just want to be there. It's fun. I enjoy having the little kids around. Just being able to hopefully put some love into basketball for them."
Young averaged over 20 points and 8 rebounds per game last season for Murray State, and was named the OVC Player of the Year....
She said she's grateful to be able to give back to her community that's supported her during her time with the Racers.
"It's so nice. You always have to give back to your community," Young said. "They've loved me forever, even down in Murray, so I appreciate them; I had to give back."